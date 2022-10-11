JUST IN
Business Standard

Sale of cement units to Adani group to help Jaiprakash's lenders get dues

Lenders said they are still awaiting the resolution of a debt worth Rs 21,658 crore with Jaypee Infratech -- the real estate arm of the group

Topics
Jaiprakash Associates | cement industry | Cement

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

cement
The sale of few cement units to the Adani group at an enterprise valuation of Rs 5,000 crore will help the company to thwart a bankruptcy petition filed by ICICI Bank, one of its 32 lenders but it will still have to take additional steps to reduce it

The sale of cement units by Jaiprakash Associates to the Adani group will provide partial relief to Indian lenders, which have an exposure of Rs 28,648 crore (until September this year) to the company and its various infrastructure projects.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 21:12 IST

