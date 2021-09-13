JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Petronet LNG seeks fresh foray into the petrochemical business

Telecom package: Discussions between DoT and FinMin at an advanced stage
Business Standard

Central Board of Direct Taxes sweetens Air India privatisation offer

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has exempted the airliner from deducting tax collected at source (TCS)

Topics
Air india privatisation | CBDT | TCS

BS Reporter 

air india
The notification says that Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle for holding the airline's loans among other things, will not be considered buyer and Air India will not be considered seller.

The government has further sweetened the proposed privatisation of Air India. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has exempted the airliner from deducting tax collected at source (TCS).

According to provisions introduced last year, any seller is required to collect TCS at 0.1 per cent on sale of goods to any person for aggregate value exceeding Rs 500,000. For the purpose of this provision, shares of a company sold off stock exchange are considered as goods and therefore are subject to TCS, explained Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co.

The notification says that Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle for holding the airline's loans among other things, will not be considered buyer and Air India will not be considered seller.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 13 2021. 02:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.