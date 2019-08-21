Centre accepts NTPC's request for surrendering Kudanali-Luburi coal mine

-
India's leading public sector power generator NTPC has surrendered its Kudanali-Luburi coal block located at Odisha which was allotted to it jointly with Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC) in 2013. The company in a public statement said the Union government has accepted the request of surrendering the mine.
The mine was allotted to NTPC for developing 1320 MW Bilhaur thermal power plant at Uttar Pradesh, which now is being developed as a solar plant and Power Purchase Agreement for this has been signed with Uttar Pradesh, said the statement.
NTPC currently has 10 coal blocks i.e. Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu (including Chatti Bariatu-South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Bhalumuda, Banai, Mandakini-B, Banhardih and Badam Coal block with geological reserves of over 7.3 billion tonnes and production potential of about 113 million tonnes per annum.
The company mined close to 7.31 million tonne coal from Pakri-Barwadih and Dulanga mines in the last financial year. NTPC has targeted to produce 10.4 million tonne coal in the current financial year.
