JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Axis Bank Q3 net up 224% to Rs 3,614 cr on better interest margins
Business Standard

Cera Sanitaryware Q3 consolidated net profit up 46% at Rs 45 crore

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.68 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Companies | CERA | sanitary ware

Press Trust of India 

Ceramic tiles
Representational image

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd on Monday reported 45.86 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.68 crore in the year-ago period, Cera Sanitaryware said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 28.09 per cent to Rs 404.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 315.77 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Total expenses were at Rs 349.33 crore as against Rs 284.88 crore. Shares of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 4,450 apiece on BSE, down 5.08 per cent from the previous close.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 24 2022. 20:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.