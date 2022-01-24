Cera Sanitaryware Q3 consolidated net profit up 46% at Rs 45 crore

Sanitaryware Ltd on Monday reported 45.86 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.68 crore in the year-ago period, Sanitaryware said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 28.09 per cent to Rs 404.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 315.77 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Total expenses were at Rs 349.33 crore as against Rs 284.88 crore. Shares of Sanitaryware Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 4,450 apiece on BSE, down 5.08 per cent from the previous close.