CESC drops plan to demerge power generation and distribution business

Kolkata-based power utility company on Thursday informed exchanges that it had decided to no longer pursue the demerger of its and distribution business.

In a filing to the BSE, said: “The board of directors, at its meeting held today, inter alia, discussed the present status of the demerger and decided that it would be prudent and in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders, to no longer pursue the said demerger.”

The plan to demerge the two lines of businesses into distribution company and generation company Haldia Energy Ltd had met with opposition from West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC), which had flagged concerns over asset distribution between the two firms in case of a demerger. It had also questioned whether the demerged entities got any favour from parent CESC. Importantly, the power regulator also refused to approve CESC’s planned power purchase agreement in case of a split.

Sources said the regulator had last year sent a letter to CESC in this regard and CESC had responded that neither demerged entity had benefitted from the parent. After this, the matter had not proceeded any further.

According to WBERC sources, a relook into valuation of the entities was also needed in case of a split.

Though CESC had obtained approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a demerger, WBERC had said that under Section 17(3) of the Electricity Act 2003, and provisions of the West Bengal Electricity Regulation Commission (licensing and conditions of license) Regulations, 2013, an approval of the state power regulator was needed before a state power regulator took up the power purchase agreement for approval.

In January this year, against the original plan to split CESC into four — CESC, Spencer’s Retail, CESC Ventures and Haldia Energy — it had gone ahead with the demerger of the company into three firms. The retail business was to be led by Spencer’s; FMCG, services and other wings of the business by CESC Ventures; and generation and distribution businesses by CESC.

“The company will make a necessary application to the Kolkata Bench of the NCLT in this regard,” the notice by the company added.

Previously, Sanjiv Goneka, chairman at CESC had said that owing to the complexity of the business in the country and the low yield from this business, CESC would be focusing on strengthening its distribution business and further investments will be made in this. On the other hand, investments were expected to be frozen for the line of business.

Shashwat Goenka joins CESC board

Shashwat Goenka, son of group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, has been inducted to the board of CESC as the company’s vice-chairman and additional director, subject to the necessary approvals.

Sanjiv Goenka leads the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns a range of companies, including CESC.

Apart from his new role at CESC, Shashwat Goenka is non-executive director at Spencer’s, Phillips Carbon Black and CESC Ventures — all owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

After graduating from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Shashwat joined the group and worked at many of its across power, manufacturing, and media & entertainment verticals.