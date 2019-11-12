CG Power enters into inter-creditor pact, calls off merger with subsidiary

Three months after informing exchanges of a fraud, has entered into an inter-creditor agreement with some of its lenders, called off its merger with a wholly-owned subsidiary, and initiated a process for recovery of funds.

In a meeting that started on Sunday and continued until early hours of Tuesday, the board of directors of approved withdrawal of its proposed amalgamation with Solutions (CGPSOL), a wholly owned subsidiary. “The board of directors of the company has resolved to call off the proposed merger, given various issues arising from the discovery of irregular transactions and other findings expected from investigation,” the company said in its statement.

The company also said it had signed an inter-creditor agreement with nine of its lenders. “Noted the execution of Inter Creditor Agreement by nine lenders out of total fourteen lenders constituting 87.68 per cent of total outstanding credit facilities of the company,” the company said in its statement. The company is currently in active discussions with its lenders with respect to the Corrective Action Plan.

CG Power also informed it expects to submit the unaudited financial results for the first and second quarter of this financial year shortly.

In a financial update statement, CG Power said it has issued recovery notices to seven entities, demanding repayment of a sum of Rs 1,314.78 crore owed by them.

“Three notices sent by the company for the recovery amount of Rs 452.12 crore have been returned undelivered,” the statement said. One of the seven notices sent was also returned with a counter claim of Rs 525.21 crore with interest at 15.70 per cent per annum, the company said. In addition, the company has also initiated a process for recovering dues from promoter company Avantha Holding and Acton Global (AGPL) by sending them a recovery notice.

The company further said on November 8, it invoked a Power of Attorney (POA) which was issued in an unauthorised manner in favor of Blue Garden Estates (BGEPL) with respect to the property at Nashik in the event of default of the conditions of assignment by the company.

Confirming a summon from the enforcement directorate (ED), the company said, a summon dated August 21, 2019 addressed to the director of CG Power Solutions was received in connection with a proceeding before it relating to an unknown entity seeking certain information from CGPSOL. "Thereafter, a summon dated October 17, 2019 addressed to the whole-time director of CG Power was received. "