Change in AUM mix a key near-term challenge for AMCs as investors turn wary

The stocks of two listed asset management companies (AMCs) – HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (Nippon AMC) – have underperformed the broader market in the last one month. While the AMC stocks have shed up to 16 per cent over the past month, the BSE Sensex was up around 5 per cent during the same period.

The negative impact of change in assets under management or AUM mix on AMCs top-line and earnings is hurting investor sentiment towards these stocks besides lower equity inflows. In the current Covid-19 situation, ...