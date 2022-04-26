Chennai-based Prodapt to double UK exposure with £50 mn tech investment

-
Chennai-based Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology and managed services provider, has said it is planning to invest £50 million in the UK market, doubling its existing investment in that country.
The increased commitment comes from a strong growth opportunity that Prodapt sees in the UK’s technology sector, the firm said in a statement. With a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, Prodapt accelerates digital transformation for its clients, using technologies like 5G, cloud, edge computing and IoT. Prodapt’s customers include leading UK telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers and high technology companies.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Prodapt has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector, and driving economic growth.”
“As the UK has become a hub for technology and innovation in the Connectedness industry, it is natural to scale up our investment and commitment in the UK region.”, said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt. “With this renewed vigor, Prodapt continues to be a preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of the hyper-connected world.”
Prodapt is also planning to create over 500 jobs. Prodapt, earlier this year, had established a new office in London to accommodate its growth.
