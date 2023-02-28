Chennai's startup Atsuya Technologies named 'Great Place to Work'

-
Chennai-based deep tech startup Atsuya Technologies was on Tuesday named the "Great Place to Work" for its "people-first approach" and "a high-trust work environment". Atsuya works with several national and international companies to help them achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).
"The certification is a testament to our commitment to building a workplace culture based on trust, respect, and collaboration," said Kaushik Venkateshwar KV, Human Resource Manager at Atsuya Technologies. "We believe that when our employees are happy, engaged, and fulfilled, they're able to do their best work and make a positive impact on our business and our customers."
Great Place of Work surveys companies globally and conducts research on the characteristics of great workplaces.
"People are at the heart of all that we have achieved and empowering them has always been our primary focus," said Rahul Ganapathy, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Atsuya, on getting certified.
The research by the Great Place to Work institute shows that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.
These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.
According to the company's release, "Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all".
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:19 IST
