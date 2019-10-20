China's Huawei revenue jumps 56% amid uncertainty over global trade war

A crisis that began with American investigating agencies warning against purchasing Huawei products two years ago has turned into a storm with full sanctions on the firm by the US government. But nothing has dented its business in the world’s second-largest telecom market — India.

Amid a global trade war, which has the potential to severely threaten its future, Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei has, so far, managed to keep its business here on the upswing. According to the data at the Registrar of Companies (RoC), revenue from its telecom gear business jumped by 56 ...