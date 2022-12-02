JUST IN
Orchid Pharma board approves QIP programme to raise Rs 500 crore
Business Standard

China's lockdown impact yet to be felt by pharma, consumer durable industry

So far, there have been no supply issues, but Indian drug firms are keeping a close watch on the situation, and say that pricing volatility continues

Topics
China | pharmaceutical firms | Lockdown

Sharleen D'Souza & Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharmacy
Photo: Shutterstock

The pharmaceutical and consumer durables sector which depends on China for imports has not been impacted yet due to unrest in China as people have come to the streets to protest against the lockdowns.

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 00:27 IST

