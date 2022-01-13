Chip firm TSMC Q4 profit rises 16.4% to a record, beats market forecasts

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
TSMC, Sony plan joint chip unit with $7.15-bn help from Japan govt
Govt's Rs 76,000-cr plan to woo chip makers, create semiconductor ecosystem
TSMC to begin 3nm chip production in fourth qtr of 2022: Report
Govt's policy to build semiconductor ecosystem improves on earlier attempts
-
Taiwan chip firm TSMC posted on Thursday a 16.4% rise in quarterly profit to a record, thanks to robust global demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic that drove a chip supply shortage.
Net profit for October-December at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$166.2 billion ($6.01 billion) from T$142.8 billion a year earlier.
That was higher than the T$161.6 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
A pandemic-induced global chip shortage has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but has kept order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers in Taiwan, which have become key in efforts to resolve the supply bottlenecks.
TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 24.1% to $15.74 billion, slightly higher than the company's prior estimated range of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion, and compared with $12.68 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The Taiwan company, Asia's most valuable listed firm and whose clients also include Qualcomm Inc, has said tight chip supplies will likely continue this year amid booming demand during the pandemic.
($1 = 27.6470 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU