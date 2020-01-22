Cholamandalam Financial to invest Rs 350 cr in Chola Investment and Finance

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings pre-tax profit up 21.5% to Rs 596 cr in Q2
Inside man Arun Alagappan takes over as MD of Cholamandalam Investment
Cholamandalam Finance raises Rs 400 crore Tier-II debt from CDC Group
Derivative Strategy on Cholamandalam Invt & Fin Co by HDFC Securities
Market value of Murugappa's investments surges 37% to Rs 10,986 cr
-
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited's, formerly known as TI Financial Holdings Limited, Board of Directors approved an investment of upto Rs 350 crore in the proposed preferential issue of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL).
The investment would be in addition to the Company’s present holding of 46.5 per cent in CIFCL, said the company.
The proposed investment would be subject to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and applicable regulatory approvals, finalization of the size, pricing and other terms of the issue by CIFCL.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU