CII elects Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran as its new president

Industry chamber CII on Monday said it has elected T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, as its new president for 2021-22. He takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Narendran “has assumed office as the President of CII for 2021-22,” it said. In a statement, it said that Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level.
He was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and has led CII national panels on leadership and HR besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.
