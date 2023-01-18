JUST IN
Results preview: 2W, PV auto firms to see muted sequential growth in Q3
Cipla launches diagnostic device, says it will provide results in minutes

Cippoint offers parameters to test for cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Cipla Cippoint
Cipla launches Cippoint

Drugmaker Cipla said on Wednesday it has launched a diagnostic device to test for diabetes, infectious diseases, cardiac markers, thyroid function and other conditions.

Cippoint will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, enabling a faster clinical decision-making process. The device has an automated system and is user-friendly and it can be used in remote areas or mobile vans, said the company.

Cipla did not disclose the device’s price and where it will be deployed: at doctors' clinics or for home-use by consumers.

Cippoint offers a wide range of parameters to test for cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers, said the Mumbai-based company in a statement.

The device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, thus ensuring reliable testing solutions, it added.

"We are actively working towards delivering innovative solutions that enable prompt and effective diagnosis, thereby plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem. This development further strengthens our vision of supporting patients across the healthcare continuum," said Achin Gupta, chief executive officer or Cipla One India Business.

Cipla, in FY 2021-22, launched a range of Covid-19 related diagnostic tests (antibodies and rapid antigen).

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 11:55 IST

