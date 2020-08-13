Cipla tweaks management structure to mobilise second level of executives

This is a pandemic-hit year, but Mumbai-headquartered Cipla is on a roll — its stock has been on a bull run after the company posted stellar first-quarter results.

Its India business clocked a 16 per cent growth led by a 46 per cent jump in its trade generics business, while the US business grew 14 per cent, riding on higher sales of respiratory drug albuterol. Will this be sustainable going forward? That’s the question that needs asking as three key executives have recently exited the firm: Nikhil Chopra, CEO for India business, Kunal Khanna, cluster head of chronic and ...