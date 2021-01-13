Citi appoints Shahmir Khaliq as head of Treasury and Trade Solutions

Inc on Wednesday named Shahmir Khaliq as its head of Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) effective immediately, according to a memo sent to Reuters by a company spokesperson.

Khaliq, who was the head of Operations and Technology at TTS, has also served as the company's global head of Direct Custody & Clearing within Markets and Securities Services unit.

He has been with Citi for nearly three decades and has held several leadership roles within the bank's Country Management (CCO), Banking, Markets and Securities Services and Treasury services divisions.

Khaliq has degrees in finance and economics from the London Business School and London School of Economics. He also has an MBA from the University of Karachi.





