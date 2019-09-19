City Gas distributors' stocks gain 6-8%, fundamentals remain healthy

The stocks of gas utilities such as Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Gujarat Gas, and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) have gained up to 8 per cent from their July lows. The gains have come despite volatility in the benchmark indices, thus providing capital protection to investors.

Besides being seen as safe havens, their fundamentals remain healthy, too. Demand for both piped natural gas (PNG for household) and compressed natural gas (CNG for automobiles) remains strong driven by industrial use, thereby improving prospects of these gas utilities, say analysts. Concerns over rising pollution are driving demand ...