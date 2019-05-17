City Union Bank Q4 profit rises 15% to Rs 175 crore, net NPA grows

reported a net profit Rs of 175.10 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4), up 15 per cent from Rs 152.12 crore in the same period of the previous financial year (FY).

The total income stood at Rs 1,131.44 crore in Q4, up 14.2 per cent from Rs 990.48 crore in the same period of FY2018.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) came down to 2.95 per cent of the gross advances in Q4, compared to 3.03 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPA grew to 1.81 per cent in Q4, up from 1.70 per cent in the same period last year.