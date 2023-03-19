JUST IN
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Clarity on dispensation likely closer to transaction
NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW
Bank of Baroda raises interest rates on retail term deposits by 25 bps
PM Mitra parks to boost India's $100 bn textile export goal, says industry
FSIB to soon start selection process for new LIC chairman this month
DLF to invest Rs 3,500 cr in next 4 yrs on housing project in Gurugram
First Citizens considering to make an offer to buy collapsed SVB: Report
Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 crore petchem project: Report
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Founders of colour unite in a WhatsApp group
In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Clarity on dispensation likely closer to transaction

Merger expected to be completed by this July

Topics
HDFC Bank | HDFC | merger

Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

HDFC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to take a call on the relaxations sought by HDFC and HDFC Bank for the merger, closer to the date of the transaction, sources aware of the developments said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.