Coal India announces Rs 1,700 cr performance-linked reward to employees

State-owned Coal India on Friday said it had declared a performance-linked reward (PLR) of Rs 68,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for 2019-20 which would have an estimated financial implication of a little over Rs 1,700 crore.
This is linked to the attendance of the employees during the period, Coal India (CIL) said in statement.
The payment would be made before October 22, it added. “The total estimated financial implication is a little over Rs 1,700 crore on account of the PLR,” it said.
Around 262,000 employees of CIL and its eight subsidiary companies who were on the company's roll in 2019-20 will stand to gain from the PLR.
