Coal India Limited's demand-supply mismatch that fails to end

Amid the economic slowdown, mining activity registered growth at the end of the last financial year. Unlike other industrial and manufacturing sectors, coal mining operations saw 4 per cent growth in March 2020 over last year.

India’s national coal miner Coal India Limited (CIL) registered a 9.9 per cent annual growth in production during the last quarter of 2019-20. The company produced 602.14 million tonnes of coal during the last fiscal. However, the surplus coal produce of CIL came when electricity generation registered a record low leaving little demand from the ...