Coal India powers productivity spurt, but can it sustain the pace?

The cracking pace at which Ltd (CIL) has increased production has made the coal and power ministry mandarins exchange friendly notes this Diwali. This is a far cry from the tense exchanges in September and October last year because of the acute coal shortage at power plants when Power Minister R K Singh described the coal stock position as “touch and go…for the next six months”. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had to intervene and set up a committee to ensure the producer ministry and the consumer ministry sank their differences and cooperated.