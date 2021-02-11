Coal India Q3 results: Net profit declines 21% to Rs 3,084 crore

State-owned Ltd (CIL) on Thursday reported a 21.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,084 crore for quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21). It was Rs 3,921.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially, the profit rose marginally by 4.5 per cent. It was Rs 2,951 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 23,686 crore from Rs 23,190 crore in the year-ago period, up 2. per cent year-on-year. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 19,592 crore in the latest December quarter.

The production of raw coal during the quarter came in higher at Rs 157 million tonne, compared with 147 million tonne a year ago.

The company clocked Rs 20,670 crore in sales from raw coal, while that from washed coal (Coking) came in at Rs 252.44 crore.

On February 11 at 3:00 pm, Coal India's stock was trading 1.19 per cent lower on BSE at Rs 136.65.