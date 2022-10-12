JUST IN
E-commerce solutions provider Assiduus Global raises $15 mn in funding
Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures merger to escalate race for ads, content
India halts cough syrup production at Maiden Pharma linked to Gambia deaths
MCA approves demerger of NMDC steel plant in Chhattisgarh from NMDC
Preliminary report suggests lapse in manufacturing process at Maiden Pharma
Govt fines Ramban Tunnel contractor Rs 8.5 cr for collapse that killed 10
Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears
India's green energy firms join hands to develop carbon-credit market
Adani Data Networks gets unified licence for full fledge telecom services
Delta Air Lines says it's investing $60 million in air taxi developer
You are here: Home » Companies » News
M&A activity touches all time high in 2022, 58.2% higher than 2021: Report
Business Standard

Coca-Cola India expands distribution network to rural mkts, kirana stores

"Consciously working on addressing the needs of rural consumers by offering them the most relevant packs," said Coca-Cola India

Topics
coca cola india | private companies | Packaged food and beverage

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola India has also started tapping into the chemist and pharma channel in the post-Covid times

Post-Covid, Coca-Cola India has expanded its distribution network far more quickly than it did prior to the pandemic, reported Businessline. The company hopes to maintain this momentum during the non-summer months as well. With a strong emphasis on rural areas, the beverage company has been strategically concentrating on stepping up distribution through the general trade channel.

While talking to Businessline, Sundeep Bajoria, vice-president, India Franchise, Coca-Cola Company, said that the products are now available at more than four million stores compared to about 2.7 million stores in pre-pandemic times. He added, “Kirana stores have been one of the biggest contributors of this growth. We have been working closely with Kirana stores to upgrade their capabilities in the form of optimal cooling solutions to sell beverages and help them capture new profit pools.”

Explaining the company’s focus on de-seasonalisation strategy, Coca-Cola VP said, “Historically, beverages were seen from the perspective of the summer months in India. The reality is as the summer months wind up, we get into this period of festivities and celebrations till December. We want to make sure that we are integrated into this whole consumption and festival fabric of India. So we have been consciously working on building the second season around the festivals by deepening our connection with consumers, retail and distribution partners and growing the relevance of our products.”

The beverage industry giant is also looking to higher growth from rural markets due to electrification and rising smartphone usage in rural areas.

Bajoraia further told Businessline that the company has been growing significantly faster in the rural region than in the urban. He added that in the post-Covid times, the company has also started tapping into the chemist and pharma channels.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on coca cola india

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.