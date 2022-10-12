Coca-Cola India expands distribution network to rural mkts, kirana stores

Post-Covid, Coca-Cola India has expanded its distribution network far more quickly than it did prior to the pandemic, reported Businessline. The company hopes to maintain this momentum during the non-summer months as well. With a strong emphasis on rural areas, the beverage company has been strategically concentrating on stepping up distribution through the general trade channel.



While talking to Businessline, Sundeep Bajoria, vice-president, India Franchise, Coca-Cola Company, said that the products are now available at more than four million stores compared to about 2.7 million stores in pre-pandemic times. He added, “ have been one of the biggest contributors of this growth. We have been working closely with to upgrade their capabilities in the form of optimal cooling solutions to sell beverages and help them capture new profit pools.”



Explaining the company’s focus on de-seasonalisation strategy, Coca-Cola VP said, “Historically, beverages were seen from the perspective of the summer months in India. The reality is as the summer months wind up, we get into this period of festivities and celebrations till December. We want to make sure that we are integrated into this whole consumption and festival fabric of India. So we have been consciously working on building the second season around the festivals by deepening our connection with consumers, retail and distribution partners and growing the relevance of our products.”



The beverage industry giant is also looking to higher growth from rural markets due to electrification and rising smartphone usage in .



Bajoraia further told Businessline that the company has been growing significantly faster in the rural region than in the urban. He added that in the post-Covid times, the company has also started tapping into the chemist and pharma channels.