Coca-Cola raps to a Bollywood tune, marks its spot in popular culture

Even as cola brands are facing a backlash of sorts from health conscious millennial consumers worldwide, brand Coca-Cola finds itself straddling the worlds of commerce and culture in the country. In a forthcoming film Luka Chuppi that is set to release in March, the American brand is part of a love song.

With this Coke joins a select list of labels such as Zandu, Fevicol, Murphy, Twitter and WhatsApp among others that have made the transition from a product or service to a cultural reference. Coke has been a part of another movie (Gulaal, 2009) in the past but it did not get an ...