JUST IN
After Fifa, Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023: Report
Tata eyes India, Europe for EV cell manufacturing; plans 10 new models
Apax Partner plans to sell Shriram Capital stake to raise Rs 2,250 crore
Twitter Singapore staff told to WFH as landlord walks them out for no rent
Hamleys, Archies and WHSmith toys seized for lack of BIS quality mark
NCLT adjourns Zee Entertainment lenders' pleas against merger to Feb 2
Better bench strength: IT hirings seen at pre-Covid levels in FY24
HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner
Guyana President makes strong investment pitch to attract India Inc
Larsen & Toubro sells business division to subsidiary LTTS for Rs 800 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
After Fifa, Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coca-Cola's bottling arm to revive plans to sell its business: Report

HCCB will sell its 16 units and it might take 12 months to conclude the deal

Topics
Coca Cola | Companies | Coke

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The bottling arm of Coca-Cola, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), is reportedly reviving plans to sell its business. This comes as the valuation of the company is up again in the post-pandemic recovery. The operations could be split among several bottlers or go to a single company, according to The Economic Times.

The company began the process to sell the unit in 2019.

"Coca-Cola had begun the divestment process in end-2019, by selling off its bottling units in the north, which accounted for 10 per cent of its bottling operations. But plans to sell the remaining business were halted as Covid struck. Now, the process is being revived," an official aware of the development told ET.

HCCB will sell its 16 units and it might take 12 months to conclude the deal. Coca-Cola is the biggest player in the Indian soft drink market with brands like Thums Up, Sprite, Coke and Minute Maid.

The task has been given to Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company in 2022.

"Rodriguez, who has been associated with the company for over two decades across various markets, has been mandated to divest the bottling business by Coca-Cola headquarters," another official told ET.

"Potential buyers would include industrial houses, including some of Coca-Cola's independent global bottling associates. Coca-Cola's existing Indian franchisee bottling partners may not have the bandwidth to buy out the national bottling operations," the official added.

In 2021-22, the company reported a net profit of Rs 375.4 crore. The total income was up 30.6 per cent to Rs 9,147 crore. In FY22, the company had invested Rs 680 crore on manufacturing, additional capacity expansion on visi-coolers, distribution and logistics.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coca Cola

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 09:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.