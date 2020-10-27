Cochin Shipyard, Italy's Fincantieri sign deal for business development

Limited and Fincantieri of Italy have signed an agreement to cooperate in shipbuilding, repairs and training, said the on Tuesday.

Bejoy Bhasker, director (technical) of Cochin Shipyard, and Achille Fulfaro, senior vice president (sales) of Fincantieri, Naval Vessel Business Unit, signed the agreement.

Cochin Shipyard, with facilities on the East and West coasts of India, is a leader in commercial and defence and repairs. Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, by virtue of building more than 7,000 vessels and operating 18 shipyards in four continents.

The agreement between the two organisations sets the ground for a partnership aimed at business development and cooperation in line with Indian government’s plan to promote domestic manufacturing.