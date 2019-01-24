Coffee mogul VG Siddhartha, the businessman who brews fortunes

In the winter of 1993, when Infosys, now India’s second largest IT services company, was getting a cold response to its IPO on Dalal Street, it was V G Siddhartha who, apart from Vallabh Bhansali of Enam Securities and Morgan Stanley, underwrote a fair chunk of the float. It is another matter that Siddhartha didn’t hold on to his investment and divested quite early.

With Mindtree, he doesn’t want history to repeat itself. As a patient value investor, Siddhartha has intermittently raised his stake in Mindtree for 20 years. “He’s not the kind of investor ...