Cognizant Q2 net income grows 11.6%, co to hire over 500 professionals

Teaneck-based IT major on Thursday posted a growth of 11.6 per cent in its net income to $509 million during the quarter ended June 30, as compared to $456 million during the same period last year. The quarterly revenue saw a 3.4 per cent increase and stood at $4.14 billion, compared to $4.01 billion during the corresponding period last year. It increased 4.7 per cent in constant currency terms, keeping in line with the guidance, which was in the range of 3.9-4.9 per cent.

The company has issued a guidance of revenue growth in the range of 3.8-4.8 per cent in constant currency terms during the third quarter. The full-year revenue guidance for 2019 was revised to a range of 3.9-4.9 per cent in constant currency terms, compared to the guidance of 3.6-5.1 per cent that it had issued in May this year.

The company has said that it is planning to hire over 500 revenue-generating associates -- a combination of customer-facing and sales support professionals who will help expand existing accounts and generate new ones.

"We are taking the necessary steps to position for improved commercial and financial performance," said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer of the company. "While there is lots of work ahead, I am encouraged by what I have seen to date and am optimistic on our future."

"Second quarter results were in-line with our guidance and position us to achieve our full-year outlook," said Karen McLoughlin, chief financial officer. "We are implementing actions in the second half of the year that we expect will lower our existing cost structure and allow for greater investment in growth, talent, and digital solutions." The official added that the company has returned over $1.1 billion to shareholders in the second quarter.





The financial services segment, which stood at $1.47 billion, grew by 0.3 per cent year-over-year and contributed 35.6 per cent of revenues. Segment revenue growth was driven by modest improvement in banking, primarily from the contribution of the previously announced partnership with three Finnish financial institutions to transform and operate a shared core banking platform, partially offset by continued softness with a few of its largest banking and insurance clients.

The healthcare segment's revenue declined to $1.13 billion, which was an almost 1.9 per cent drop year-over-year. It contributed 27.4 per cent of revenues. The revenue in this segment was negatively impacted by industry consolidation, as well as the accelerated movement of work to a captive at a large North American client. Life sciences delivered double-digit growth, driven by large enterprise deals and momentum with the company's industry-specific platforms.

The products and resources segment grew 10.4 per cent year-over-year and stood at $927 million. It accounted for almost 22.4 per cent of revenues. Growth in the segment was driven by solid growth across all of its industries, including retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities. The company said that the results reflect continued strength in cloud and digital engineering services and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions across clients.

The communications, media and technology business grew 12.2 per cent year-over-year to $607 million, contributing 14.6 per cent of overall revenues, led by growth in technology. Within communications and media, growth was negatively impacted by spending reductions at a few large clients. Technology delivered double-digit growth, driven primarily by the company's digital engineering and digital content services and solutions.



During the quarter, the company incurred $49 million in realignment charges, which include $20 million in cost related to its CEO transition and the departure of its president under executive transition costs, $27 million in employee separation costs and $2 million in third-party realignment costs. It has incurred $2 million in executive transition costs, it added.

In July 2019, the company offered retention awards to certain key employees, which will result in additional realignment charges of approximately $48 million during the remainder of the year.

"Additional realignment plans are still being developed, and therefore we cannot estimate without unreasonable effort the amount of any incremental realignment charges that we may incur," he said. In February, the company appointed Brian Humphries, from Vodafone, as its CEO, replacing Francisco D'Souza, who is the vice-chairman of the company at present. Cognizant's former president, Rajeev Mehta, according to reports, is joining as the CEO of Mindtree.