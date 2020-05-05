Cognizant to acquire US-based cloud player Collaborative Solutions

has entered into an agreement to acquire Collaborative Solutions, a privately-held global consultancy specialising in Workday enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.



The financial details were not disclosed. The acquisition of Collaborative Solutions will add new finance and HR advisory and implementation services to Cognizant’s cloud offerings.



Collaborative Solutions, one of the world’s largest Workday consultancies, enables clients across financial services, healthcare, technology, government, education and other organisations to transform their operations using enterprise cloud applications.



Services include strategy development, organizational change management, and the deployment and management of finance, HR, planning, and higher education solutions.



Founded in 2003, Collaborative Solutions is headquartered near Washington, D.C., and has more than 1,000 employees worldwide. In addition to the U.S., the company has operations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.