Coke adds more fizz to tap local market, brings in new flavoured drinks

A year since James Quincey, global CEO of Coca-Cola announced that the company wanted to be bigger than Brand Coke in India and that it would introduce more fruit-based beverages in its portfolio, the local team is stepping up the action. Coca-Cola India has launched a grape-flavoured drink called Colour in Tamil Nadu and is pilot-testing another orange-based energy drink in Odisha called ‘Aquarius Glucocharge’.

It also plans to launch another fruity beverage in Andhra Pradesh, but does not reveal the name or the flavour. The new labels are all being ...