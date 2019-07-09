Cola wars are back: Pepsi cranks up World Cup ad game with 87-yr-old fan

Opportunism is the name of the game as PepsiCo seizes a moment of fandom on the cricket field that took social media by storm, to up the ante on its #HarGhoontMeinSwag campaign. This, even as rival Coca-Cola sticks to the formula, with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal leading its campaign as official sponsor of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The cola wars are back, repackaged for the modern consumer with videos on TikTok and snappy one-liners on Twitter. Only this time around, Pepsi is talking up the age-defying spirit of the game, steering clear of youth-centric promotions that have ...