Colgate investors may smile again on likely turnaround in toothpaste biz

Loss of market share in the toothpaste business in the past couple of years due to intense competition, has been a key worry for Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s investors and the same is also palpable in its stock performance. Colgate's share price is down nearly 8 per cent over the year, twice the fall in Nifty FMCG index during the same period.

However, things appear to be looking up for Colgate, and this in turn might provide relief to its investors. The Street’s negative reaction over the past year to Colgate’s falling share in the toothpaste market (down around ...