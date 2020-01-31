JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NCCD CEO Pawanexh Kohli to demit office a few days before term ends
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive reports 5.1% decline in profit before tax to Rs 267.4 cr

Net sales increased 4.1% only to Rs 1,136.02 crore versus Rs 1091.63 crore last year

BS Reporter 

colgate palmolive, colgate headquarter

Colgate-Palmolive on Thursday reported a 5.1 per cent decline in its profit before tax to Rs 267.4 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019, versus Rs 281.8 crore reported a year ago.

Net sales increased 4.1 per cent only to Rs 1,136.02 crore versus Rs 1091.63 crore last year.

This came as the firm struggled with its volume growth for the quarter under review amid soft demand and increased competition from rivals. Volume growth stood at 2.3 per cent only in the December quarter versus 7 per cent in the year-ago period.

First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 02:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU