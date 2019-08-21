Coming soon on your screen: Six unscripted originals by Netflix India

Days after the launch of season 2 of its crime-thriller series Sacred Games, Netflix will expand its library by releasing at least six unscripted originals for the subcontinent, top officials confirm.

Monika Shergill, who has joined as director of International Originals at Netflix India, will oversee content that comes out of India. “The journey has just begun and there is a steady drumbeat of content that will be launched,” she says. So far, the Los Gatos-based multinational company has announced 16 series — seven have been launched and nine are ...