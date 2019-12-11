JUST IN
Observe.AI, provider of AI solutions to call centre agents, raises $26 mn
Coming soon: A 'Lamborghini home' with lavish fixtures and furnishings

The family that used to make the legendary sports car wants to bring the same design panache to luxury flats

Avishek Rakshit  |  Kolkata 

Fancy a home with the sensual dips and undulations of a Lamborghini? With that intoxicating scent of rich leather and wood interiors that hits you when you slide inside? The family may no longer make the eponymous car but the family’s new avatar, Tonino Lamborghini Company, plans to bring the same flair to real estate in India.

In its quest to generate 15 per cent of its total revenues from India in the next five years, Tonino Lamborghini Company plans to be in luxury apartments in the next six months and is looking for a partner. The partner will develop and execute the ...

First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 02:35 IST

