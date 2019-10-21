India's 'go slow' on Turkey, Malaysia ties likely to affect IndiGo, AirAsia

Comments made by the heads of state of Turkey and Malaysia on the Kashmir issue are likely to cast shadows on two Indian airlines — IndiGo and AirAsia India.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan had criticised India’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under of the Indian Constitution in their speeches at last month’s UN General Assembly. In reaction to this, India’s civil aviation ministry will not consider requests made by Turkey to expand bilateral ties while approval for AirAsia Berhad’s international operation might slow down, said sources in the government.

“There is informal instruction from the Ministry of External Affairs to go slow on all diplomatic and business relationship with the two countries as part of retaliatory measures. It has been sent to all ministries,” said a government official aware of the development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Ankara, while India is shunning purchase of palm oil from Malaysia.

This, in turn, will affect India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, which has its only code-share agreement with Turkish Airlines as part of its expansion plan into Europe. As part of the agreement, IndiGo currently sells tickets to 13 destinations (which can be expanded to 20) in Europe beyond Istanbul, on routes operated by Turkish Airlines.

The current code-share and mutual co-operation agreements between Turkish Airlines and IndiGo allows passengers to fly to various destinations in India, Turkey and beyond. The agreement has been beneficial for Turkish Airlines as well — it gets good traffic from IndiGo for its extensive network in Europe.

“While IndiGo will now have to look for a stronger partner beyond Turkish Airlines, the impact will be severe for them as they are hamstrung in India without any increase in seats for the past five years. It now has to piggyback on IndiGo more,” the official said.

As part of the current agreement, the two countries can operate 14 services per week.

Approval of international operations for AirAsia India — in which Malaysian carrier AirAsia Berhad holds a 49 per cent stake — is likely to get delayed as a consequence of the statement by the Malaysian PM. Tata Sons has the remaining stake in AirAsia India.

The airline’s approval process has now been stuck for more than a year because of an on-going probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite it having more than 20 aircraft. Turkey’s government had last month approached India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation to start negotiations on a new air-service agreement for allocating more airport slots to airlines of both the countries.

“Our authorities have approached the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation for the enhancement (of the bilateral traffic rights). This is a government-to-government talk,” said Mert Dorman, senior vice-president, corporate marketing and distribution channels, Turkish Airlines.