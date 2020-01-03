Commission hike: Are food ordering apps, restaurants heading towards a war?

There could be yet another war brewing between restaurant owners and aggregators as food ordering apps are believed to be planning an increase in commissions, restaurateurs feel. However, both Swiggy and Zomato have denied such plans.

While restaurants are trying to confirm the rise in commissions, they feel they might have to stop using these services altogether if there is an increase. Business Standard has learnt that aggregators Swiggy and Zomato might be looking at increasing their commissions by 5 to 10 per cent. At present, aggregators can charge between 5-40 per cent commissions ...