Committed to Axis deal; will follow earlier methodology: Max Life CEO

Despite the rap from the insurance regulator in the form of penalties, and Services are committed to going ahead with the deal with Axis Bank, which will see the latter acquire another 7 per cent stake in the life insurance company, with the methodology that was followed earlier.

Max Life has paid the Rs 3 crore penalty imposed by the insurance regulator. A penalty of Rs 2 crore was also imposed on . In an order last week, the insurance regulator indicated that there were certain violations of its directions in the transaction of the transfer of shares of Company Limited between Services Limited and Axis Bank/its subsidiaries.

In a statement this week, Max Life said that although it will pay the fine imposed by the regulator, it was of the firm belief it has not committed any wrongdoing.

“ is an unlisted company and Services is the owner. All the valuations which were done were as per the legally permissible valuation technique. The transaction happened in a private company between two shareholders and all the valuation methodologies we used were approved, legal valuation techniques,” said Prashant Tripathy, MD&CEO, Max Life Insurance, in a concall on Thursday.

and its subsidiaries Axis Capital Limited and Axis Securities are the co-promoter of Max Life Insurance following the acquisition of a 12.99 per cent stake in April 2021. is expected to raise its stake in the company in the coming quarters.

“We will apply for the 7 per cent share transfer approval and we will see what the regulator has to say. At this point in time, both Axis Bank, Max Financial Services, and Max Life remain committed. Axis Bank has reaffirmed their commitment to being the promoter as well as distribution partner,” Tripathy said on the call.

“At this point of time, we have no communication from the regulator around any valuation recommendation or guidance,” he further said.

Currently, the company is awaiting approval from the regulator on the transaction between Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Max Financial Services, the application for which was filed a year ago. Subsequently, the company will file an application with the regulator for the balance 7 per cent share transfer to Axis Bank.

“We are hopeful that in the next few weeks, we will have the approval for the MSI transactions, which is between Max Financial Services and MSI. Subsequent to that, we will file for approval for the balance 7 per cent with Axis Bank. We are hopeful that we will secure the approval like we secured the approval last time,” Tripathy said.

“I am very hopeful that the first part of the transaction, which is the MSI transaction, should happen in this financial year. On the second part, even last time, it took longer so it is difficult to comment if this happens in this financial year. But we will make the application in this financial year,” he added.