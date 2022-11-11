Few bad deeds by someone don't make the whole company bad: Top Oracle exec

Garrett Ilg, president, and Asia Pacific, stresses integrity and transparency of the company’s operations shall always be paramount. His remarks come in light of the recent charges against Oracle; it had to pay $23 million to the and Exchange Commission (SEC) as it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, Garrett explains that compliance training for employees has become aggressive in the recent past. He also talks about the fast-growing demand for cloud solutions in India, role of the development centre, and changing culture at the company. Edited excerpts…