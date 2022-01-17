Commodity price hike hit company, unable to fully pass on to consumers: M&M

With diesel prices having risen 90 per cent since the pandemic broke out in April 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) said on Monday that the rise in commodity prices has affected the company and it was unable to pass the spike on completely to consumers.

A senior company executive said the increase in commodity prices was too great for any player to pass on to customers. "We are looking at it on a quarterly basis. We could not pass on this completely, only a significant portion was passed on to the customers," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive ...