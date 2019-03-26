Companies are adopting technologies to meet business and customer needs

Coming to an airport near you: A robot called Rada who will scan boarding passes, provide information on the terminal — including where to get coffee, departure gates, real-time flight status and the weather conditions in your destination city.

If you are travelling solo and are bored, Rada can play games with you. The robot belongs to the airline Vistara, and it will free up valuable time of employees by taking on routine processes, allowing staff to focus on more meaningful contact with travellers, said Ravinder Pal Singh, Vistara’s chief information and innovation ...