Companies' provisions for lender-related losses cross Rs 27,000 cr

Companies have accounted for Rs 27,312 crore in potential coronavirus-related losses on money owed to them. This includes lenders with outstanding loans as companies that are to collect on trade receivables--amounts owed for goods and services that they provided to customers but on which they are yet to receive payment.

The Rs 27,312-crore amount is based on a compilation of Covid-19-related disclosures from S&P BSE 100 companies Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India carried out in association with Business Standard. The S&P BSE 100 companies account for roughly two-third of India’s ...