Domestic lenders ask Future Enterprises to expedite insurance stake sale

Even as Ltd’s board is meeting on Saturday to seal the deal with to sell its entire retail business, Indian lenders have asked the company to expedite the sale of its stakes in both insurance ventures so as the group can reduce its debt burden.

owns 49.91 per cent stake in the general insurance business and 33 per cent stake in life. While SBI General is set to merge its general insurance business with Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd, the hunt is on for a buyer of the life business. SBI General has already set up a separate team for integration of Future’s general insurance venture with itself.

As per the due diligence document, the book value of general insurance business is pegged at Rs 366 crore. The book value of life insurance venture is Rs 464 crore.

Banking sources said even after the sale of retail business to RIL, the lenders are not expected to get their entire dues back as RIL has asked banks to take a haircut of upto 40 per cent on Future’s exposure worth Rs 12,000 crore. The banks’ exposure to the promoter entities of the is another Rs 11,970 crore. The deal has already helped the group’s stocks to flare up with market capitalisation of all crossing Rs 14,000 crore on Friday (see chart).

Reliance has also asked Future vendors to take a steep haircut of around 40 per cent on their past dues. Some of the top Indian consumer products including and are suppliers to stores. Several vendors have complained that they are not paid their dues since early this year.

Banking sources said Indian lenders, who have pledge on the entire stake of Biyani in listed companies, want the transactions to close before the moratorium ends on August 31st. The Future group had availed of the Corona pandemic moratorium package announced by the in March end.

As the lockdown continued, several stores of Future group shut down and its cash flow was disrupted severely. As per the plan made by the lenders and RIL, all future group’s listed companies will be merged into RIL will then invest Rs 8,500 crore in the merged entity which will include the retail business.

During the due diligence, RIL had also sought all financial statements (last available) along with schedules and key notes to accounts. It also sought financial details of various business verticals of FEL, such as the capex details, details of gross margin, financial facility utilisation details. Details and contracts relating to the properties, licenses and statutory approvals required were also provided along with organisation chart describing reporting lines and number of staff in each division.

As a sweetener to the lenders, apart from getting the control of insurance ventures, the lenders will also get access to Future group’s entire real estate portfolio which will be hived off to a separate company.