Competition Commission gives go-ahead to Axis-Max Life Insurance deal

-
ALSO READ
Max Financial surges 13% as Axis Bank tweaks Max Life Insurance deal terms
Axis Bank, subsidiaries to acquire 19% stake in Max Life in revised deal
Axis Bank changes plan, cuts stake purchase in Max Life to 17%
Axis Bank-Max Life deal: The long road riddled with regulatory concerns
Approval from IRDAI on Axis Bank stake hike expected by March: Max Life CEO
-
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.
As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent. Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel.
Additionally, Axis Capital and Axis Securities will acquire 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life. Further, Axis entities will have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, taking their total stake to 19.99 per cent.
”Commission approves acquisition of the stake in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities,” CCI said in a tweet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU