Competition Commission gives go-ahead to Axis-Max Life Insurance deal

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Company by Axis Bank, and Axis Securities.

As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent. Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel.

Additionally, and Axis Securities will acquire 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life. Further, Axis entities will have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, taking their total stake to 19.99 per cent.

”Commission approves acquisition of the stake in Company by Axis Bank, and Axis Securities,” CCI said in a tweet.