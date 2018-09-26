Concor's '45/90' free storage offer not a market disruptor, say competitors

Many believe it is the moment in container logistic business with market leader Container Corporation of India's (Concor) announcing what it calls a 45/90 model. The railway subsidiary on September 1 came out with an aggressive marketing offer that gives 45-day free storage for loaded containers and 90-day free storage for empty ones to its customers.

Almost a month into the new scheme, the company expects the move to be a catalyst in its plan to double its turnover from Rs 61.67 billion in 2017-18 to Rs 120 billion by 2021.

"We want to ensure ease of doing business for all our consumers. With this, we will be providing the same consumer experience across the country. This is expected to increase our market share to around 80 per cent soon,” V Kalyana Rama, Chairman and Managing Director of told Business Standard.

Industry players are, however, of the view that the move won't be a big disruptor as some other players are already offering such deals.

“ has given the offer at its ICDs near Delhi and we do not have any facilities in that region. So there is no impact on us. In Nhava Sheva, even others are giving 10-14 days free storage already. So, it’s no big deal. With the dollar fluctuating so rapidly, customers are not ready to store for long,” said a senior official with

The offer was made across its 46 terminals. The terminals have been differentiated into four different categories based on which a uniform terminal service charge (TSC) would be levied on consumers on a daily basis.

Industry experts highlight that this may not have a lasting effect as Concor has raised its charges by Rs 1,500 for another service and has only compensated that hike by giving a 45-day free storage period. “In Mumbai, we have CFSs where we compete with Concor. Its 45-day free storage period has not impacted us so much since we too offer such deals to our customers. It's only that we do not use these deals as marketing tools, nor do we make any such announcements. It depends on our relations and negotiations with the customer, and so deals or discounts vary from case to case,” said a Corporation official on the condition of anonymity.

For express delivery services, too, the offer may not be of much consequence. "We will not get impacted by Concor's move at all. We are in the business of express delivery and our customers would not care about the issue of 45 days," said Anil Khanna, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express.



Avvashya Group’s Allcargo Logistics, Gateway Distriparks, and Corporation are among the large private container freight station (CFS) and ICD (Inland Container Depot) operators in the container warehousing industry.

The CFS/ICD industry had grown at 6-8 per cent annually over the past five years and posted a revenue of Rs 45 billion in financial year 2018, said a Crisil report. As of July 2017, there are 169 CFSs in India, and 67 inland container depots (ICDs). “In logistics, fortunately, there is no dearth of customers. Even if we lose any customers to Concor due to such offers, there are many more in the market to whom we can offer services. We approach customers with an end-to-end package. So, you will never find making such announcements for a one-off service,” the Navkar Corporation official added.

Both, ICD and CFS are extensions of port infrastructure. CFS, however, is used for customs clearance and other regulatory procedures outside the port premises, while ICDs are located in the hinterland. ICDs are a key port logistics link given their rail connectivity to the hinterland and provisions for handling containers from multiple ports, while a CFS is linked to one port.