Confident of growth, defending market share will be a challenge for Voltas

Confident of outperforming peers and the industry growth rate, Voltas, India’s largest air-conditioner (AC) manufacturer, said that the demand for cooling products remains strong even for the remaining part of FY20.

The management draws confidence from the fact that in the first half of the current fiscal, revenues of its unitary cooling products (UCP; includes ACs) segment grew by 39 per cent year-on-year, ahead of the industry growth rate of 33 per cent. The optimistic commentary explains the 45 per cent year-to-date gains by the Voltas stock, though in the past month, it has ...