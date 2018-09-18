Confusion on news rules stalls infrastructure projects in Mumbai

Building proposals are stuck at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to confusion regarding the new development control regulations (DCR), property developers told Business Standard. From September 1, DCR 2034 replaced the DCR of 1991.

But rules of the new DCR are yet to be implemented, developers said, adding that BMC’s engineers are not processing files due to this. “Engineers are not able to take decisions. They should come out with a transition policy soon,” said Niranjan Hiranandani , chairman and managing director at Hiranandani ...