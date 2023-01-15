JUST IN
Consumer companies push deal activity to 25-year high in 2022, shows data
National start-up day: Amid funding cloud, hopes for fresh pitch
Consumer companies push deal activity to 25-year high in 2022, shows data

Many small brands swallowed up in catch-up acquisition spree

Topics
consumer market | FMCGs | conglomerates

Sachin P Mampatta & Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

The Ambani, Birla and Tata business groups are among those leading the race for investing in emerging consumer companies

Consumer companies struck a record 645 deals — acquisitions, investments, and stake purchases — in 2022, the highest in a calendar year according to records stretching back 25 years to 1998. The total value of the deals was $18.4 billion, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from Bloomberg.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:32 IST

